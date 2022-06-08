Uncategorized

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Oil Extended

 

Non-Oil Extended

 

Segment by Application

Tires

Automotive

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Footwear

Other General-purpose Applications

By Company

ZEON

JSR Corporation

Goodyear Chemical

Trinseo

TSRC

Synthos SA

Lion Elastomers

HIP-Petrohemija

Asahi Kasei

ISRPL

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil Extended
1.2.3 Non-Oil Extended
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tires
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Mechanical Rubber Goods
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Other General-purpose Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Production
2.1 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

 

