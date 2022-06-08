Uncategorized

Global Portable Espresso Maker Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Portable Espresso Maker market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Espresso Maker market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Manual

 

Semi-Automatic

 

Automatic

Segment by Application

Department Store

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Specialty Store

e-Commerce

Others

By Company

Wacaco

Nescaf?

Nutrichef

STARESSO

Handpresso

1Zpresso

CONQUECO

NOWpresso

Cafflano

Barsetto

Oomph

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Portable Espresso Maker Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Espresso Maker Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Manual
1.2.3 Semi-Automatic
1.2.4 Automatic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Espresso Maker Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Department Store
1.3.3 Supermarket
1.3.4 Hypermarket
1.3.5 Specialty Store
1.3.6 e-Commerce
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Portable Espresso Maker Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Portable Espresso Maker Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Espresso Maker Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Portable Espresso Maker Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Portable Espresso Maker Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Portable Espresso Maker by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Portable Espresso Maker Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Portable Espresso Maker Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Portable Espresso Maker Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Portable Espresso Maker Sales by

 

