Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
In Vitro Organ Preservation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In Vitro Organ Preservation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Static Cold Storage
Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
Normothermic Machine Perfusion
Segment by Application
Kidneys
Liver
Lung
Heart
Others (Intestine & Pancreas)
By Company
Xvivo Perfusion
Paragonix Technologies
Dr. Franz K?hler Chemie GMBH
Essential Pharmaceuticals
Transmedics
Organox Limited
Shanghai Genext Medical Technology
Waters Medical Systems
Transplant Biomedicals
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Static Cold Storage
1.2.3 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
1.2.4 Normothermic Machine Perfusion
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Kidneys
1.3.3 Liver
1.3.4 Lung
1.3.5 Heart
1.3.6 Others (Intestine & Pancreas)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 In Vitro Organ Preservation Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 In Vitro Organ Preservation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 In Vitro Organ Preservation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Dynamics
2.3.1 In Vitro Organ Preservation Industry Trends
2.3.2 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Drivers
2.3.3 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Challenges
2.3.4 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top In Vitro Organ Preservation Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top In Vitro Organ Pres
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
In Vitro Organ Preservation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
In Vitro Organ Preservation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
In Vitro Organ Preservation Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027