Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

In Vitro Organ Preservation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In Vitro Organ Preservation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

Segment by Application

Kidneys

Liver

Lung

Heart

Others (Intestine & Pancreas)

By Company

Xvivo Perfusion

Paragonix Technologies

Dr. Franz K?hler Chemie GMBH

Essential Pharmaceuticals

Transmedics

Organox Limited

Shanghai Genext Medical Technology

Waters Medical Systems

Transplant Biomedicals

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Static Cold Storage

1.2.3 Hypothermic Machine Perfusion

1.2.4 Normothermic Machine Perfusion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Kidneys

1.3.3 Liver

1.3.4 Lung

1.3.5 Heart

1.3.6 Others (Intestine & Pancreas)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 In Vitro Organ Preservation Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 In Vitro Organ Preservation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 In Vitro Organ Preservation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Dynamics

2.3.1 In Vitro Organ Preservation Industry Trends

2.3.2 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Drivers

2.3.3 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Challenges

2.3.4 In Vitro Organ Preservation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top In Vitro Organ Preservation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top In Vitro Organ Pres

