Global Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pharmaceutical Industry Automation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pharmaceutical Industry Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Production Process Automation

Packaging Automation

Screening and Anti-counterfeiting

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Factory

Laboratory

Other

By Company

ABB

Accenture

Andea Solutions

Aptean

Dassault Systemes

Emerson

Eyelit

Fujitsu

GE Digital

HCL Technologies

Honeywell

IBASEt

Krones

Zenith Technologies

Festo

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Production Process Automation

1.2.3 Packaging Automation

1.2.4 Screening and Anti-counterfeiting

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Factory

1.3.3 Laboratory

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Industry Trends

2.3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pharmaceutical Industry Automation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pharmaceutical Industry Aut

