Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Personal and Domestic Service Robots market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal and Domestic Service Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Housework Robot
Leisure and Companion Robot
Healthcare Robot
Other
Segment by Application
Adult
Children and Elder
By Company
Bissell Homecare
Ecovacs Robotics
MI
iRobot
LG
Samsung
Philip
Sharp
Exprolink
Luvozo
Honda Robotics
Paro
Intuition Robotics
DFRobot
Hanson Robotics
Blue Frog Robotics
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal and Domestic Service Robots Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Housework Robot
1.2.3 Leisure and Companion Robot
1.2.4 Healthcare Robot
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Children and Elder
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Personal and Domestic Service Robots by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Personal and Domestic Service Robots Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle
