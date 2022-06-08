Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Agricultural LED Grow Light market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural LED Grow Light market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
High Power (?300W)
Low Power (?300W)
Segment by Application
Greenhouses
Vertical Farming
Landscape Garden
Other
By Company
Philips
Osram
General Electric
Easy Agricultural
Illumitex
Fionia Lighting
Lumigrow
Kind LED Grow Lights
California LightWorks
Spectrum King Grow Lights
Valoya
Weshine
Apollo Horticulture
Kessil
Cidly
Heliospectra AB
LEDHYDROPONICS
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Zhicheng
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Agricultural LED Grow Light Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Power (?300W)
1.2.3 Low Power (?300W)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Greenhouses
1.3.3 Vertical Farming
1.3.4 Landscape Garden
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Production
2.1 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Agricultural LED Grow L
