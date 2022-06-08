Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Radiator Grille
Tailgate
Bumper
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Hayashi Telempu
Plastic Omnium
KNAUF Industries
Beckers Group
CIE Automotive
Arkal Automotive
Novatec
Pacific Auto Company
TRINSEO
Sabic Innovative Plastics
Robert Bosch
Ecoplastic
Denso Corporation
Magna
Hyundai Mobis
KIRCHHOFF
HuaYu Automotive
Seoyon E-Hwa
Flex-N-Gate
Toyoda Gosei
Jiangnan MPT
Rehau
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Radiator Grille
1.2.3 Tailgate
1.2.4 Bumper
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Production
2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Exterior Parts Revenue by Region:
