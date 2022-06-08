Global Passenger Air Brake Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Passenger Air Brake market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Passenger Air Brake market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Air Disc Brake
Air Drum Brake
Segment by Application
OEM
Aftermarket
By Company
Meritor
Haldex
ZF Friedrichshafen
Knorr-Bremse
Wabtec Corporation
Nabtesco Automotive Corporation
Sorl Auto Parts
TSE Brakes
UNO Minda
Aventics (Emerson)
MGM Brakes
Sealco
Fritec
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Passenger Air Brake Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Air Disc Brake
1.2.3 Air Drum Brake
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 OEM
1.3.3 Aftermarket
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Passenger Air Brake Production
2.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Passenger Air Brake Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Passenger Air Brake Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Passenger Air Brake by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Passenger
