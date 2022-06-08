Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
IoT Solutions and Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IoT Solutions and Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Platform
Solutions
Services
Segment by Application
Smart Manufacturing
Smart Transportation
Smart Energy
Connected Healthcare
Smart Building
By Company
Accenture
Atos
IBM
DXC Technology
Deloitte
Cisco
Huawei
Sierra Wireless
ARUBA HPE
Microsoft
AWS
PTC
Oracle
AGT International
Intel
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 IoT Solutions and Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 IoT Solutions and Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 IoT Solutions and Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 IoT Solutions and Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 IoT Solutions and Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 IoT Solutions and Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 IoT Solutions and Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 IoT Solutions and Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 IoT Solutions and Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top IoT Solutions and Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top IoT Solutions and Services
