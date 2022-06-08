Plasma Component Separators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plasma Component Separators in global, including the following market information:
Global Plasma Component Separators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plasma Component Separators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Plasma Component Separators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plasma Component Separators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plasma Separator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plasma Component Separators include Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care, Terumo BCT, B Braun Melsungen AG, Toray Medical, Kawasumi Laboratories and Asahi Kasei Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plasma Component Separators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plasma Component Separators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plasma Component Separators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Plasma Separator
Other Biomass Separators
Global Plasma Component Separators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plasma Component Separators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Biomass Separation
Non – Biomass Separation
Global Plasma Component Separators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plasma Component Separators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plasma Component Separators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plasma Component Separators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plasma Component Separators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Plasma Component Separators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haemonetics Corporation
Fresenius Medical Care
Terumo BCT
B Braun Melsungen AG
Toray Medical
Kawasumi Laboratories
Asahi Kasei Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plasma Component Separators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plasma Component Separators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plasma Component Separators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plasma Component Separators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plasma Component Separators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plasma Component Separators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plasma Component Separators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plasma Component Separators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plasma Component Separators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plasma Component Separators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plasma Component Separators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plasma Component Separators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plasma Component Separators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plasma Component Separators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plasma Component Separators Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
