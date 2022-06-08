NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (GWh)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7138432/global-nmc-lithiumion-batteries-forecast-2022-2028-204
Global top five NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Under 5 KWh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery and BAK Power and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Under 5 KWh
5-25 KWh
25-100 KWh
100-300 KWh
More than 300 KWh
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smartphones
Laptops
Other Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Automotive
Others
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)
Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (GWh)
Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
LG Chem
CATL
ATL
Murata
BYD
Tianjin Lishen Battery
BAK Power
Toshiba
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMC Lithium-Ion Batterie
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Primary Lithium Batteries Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global Binders for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Lithium-ion Batteries for Marine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028