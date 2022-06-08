Medical Sharp Container Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Sharp Container in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Sharp Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Sharp Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Sharp Container companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Sharp Container market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phlebotomy Sharps Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Sharp Container include Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson, MarketLab, Inc., Post Medical, Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Everbest Limited, Allied Seals Europe and Medu-Scientific Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Sharp Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Sharp Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Sharp Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phlebotomy Sharps Containers

Multipurpose Sharps Containers

Round sharps containers

Foot operated sharps disposal

Others

Global Medical Sharp Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Sharp Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Academic Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Medical Sharp Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Sharp Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Sharp Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Sharp Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Sharp Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Sharp Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic plc

Becton

Dickinson

MarketLab, Inc.

Post Medical, Inc.

GPC Medical Ltd.

Everbest Limited

Allied Seals Europe

Medu-Scientific Ltd

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dailymag Magnetic Technology (Ningbo) Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Sharp Container Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Sharp Container Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Sharp Container Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Sharp Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Sharp Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Sharp Container Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Sharp Container Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Sharp Container Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Sharp Container Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Sharp Container Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Sharp Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Sharp Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Sharp Container Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Sharp Container Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Sharp Container Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Sharp Container Companies

4 Sights by Product

