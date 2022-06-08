Medical Sharp Container Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Sharp Container in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Sharp Container Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Sharp Container Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Sharp Container companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Sharp Container market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phlebotomy Sharps Containers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Sharp Container include Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson, MarketLab, Inc., Post Medical, Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Everbest Limited, Allied Seals Europe and Medu-Scientific Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Sharp Container manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Sharp Container Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Sharp Container Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phlebotomy Sharps Containers
Multipurpose Sharps Containers
Round sharps containers
Foot operated sharps disposal
Others
Global Medical Sharp Container Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Sharp Container Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Academic Research Laboratories
Diagnostic Laboratories
Others
Global Medical Sharp Container Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Sharp Container Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Sharp Container revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Sharp Container revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Sharp Container sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Sharp Container sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Medtronic plc
Becton
Dickinson
MarketLab, Inc.
Post Medical, Inc.
GPC Medical Ltd.
Everbest Limited
Allied Seals Europe
Medu-Scientific Ltd
Henry Schein, Inc.
Dailymag Magnetic Technology (Ningbo) Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Sharp Container Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Sharp Container Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Sharp Container Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Sharp Container Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Sharp Container Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Sharp Container Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Sharp Container Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Sharp Container Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Sharp Container Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Sharp Container Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Sharp Container Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Sharp Container Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Sharp Container Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Sharp Container Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Sharp Container Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Sharp Container Companies
4 Sights by Product
