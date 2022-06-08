Beef Meats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beef Meats in global, including the following market information:

Global Beef Meats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beef Meats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Beef Meats companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beef Meats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Frozen Beef Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beef Meats include Danish Crown, Tyson Foods, JBS Global, Meyer Natural Foods, Perdue Farms, OBE Organic, Verde Farms, LLC, Blackwood Valley Beef and Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beef Meats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beef Meats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beef Meats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Frozen Beef

Fresh Beef

Global Beef Meats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beef Meats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foodservice Customers

Retail & Grocery Store Chains

By-Products Processors

Other

Global Beef Meats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beef Meats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beef Meats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beef Meats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beef Meats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Beef Meats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danish Crown

Tyson Foods

JBS Global

Meyer Natural Foods

Perdue Farms

OBE Organic

Verde Farms, LLC

Blackwood Valley Beef

Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd.

Eversfield Organic Ltd.

Australian Organic Meats Group Pty Ltd.

Hebei Fucheng Wufeng Food Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beef Meats Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beef Meats Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beef Meats Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beef Meats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beef Meats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beef Meats Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beef Meats Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beef Meats Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beef Meats Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beef Meats Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beef Meats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beef Meats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beef Meats Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef Meats Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beef Meats Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef Meats Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Beef Meats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Frozen Beef

4.1.3 Fresh Beef

4.2 By Type – Global Beef Meats Revenue & Forecasts



