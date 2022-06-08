Beef Meats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beef Meats in global, including the following market information:
Global Beef Meats Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beef Meats Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Beef Meats companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beef Meats market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Frozen Beef Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beef Meats include Danish Crown, Tyson Foods, JBS Global, Meyer Natural Foods, Perdue Farms, OBE Organic, Verde Farms, LLC, Blackwood Valley Beef and Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beef Meats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beef Meats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beef Meats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Frozen Beef
Fresh Beef
Global Beef Meats Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beef Meats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Foodservice Customers
Retail & Grocery Store Chains
By-Products Processors
Other
Global Beef Meats Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beef Meats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beef Meats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beef Meats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beef Meats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Beef Meats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danish Crown
Tyson Foods
JBS Global
Meyer Natural Foods
Perdue Farms
OBE Organic
Verde Farms, LLC
Blackwood Valley Beef
Arcadian Organic & Natural Meat CO Pty Ltd.
Eversfield Organic Ltd.
Australian Organic Meats Group Pty Ltd.
Hebei Fucheng Wufeng Food Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beef Meats Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beef Meats Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beef Meats Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beef Meats Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beef Meats Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beef Meats Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beef Meats Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beef Meats Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beef Meats Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beef Meats Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beef Meats Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beef Meats Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beef Meats Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef Meats Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beef Meats Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beef Meats Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beef Meats Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Frozen Beef
4.1.3 Fresh Beef
4.2 By Type – Global Beef Meats Revenue & Forecasts
