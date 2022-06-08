Antibody Humanization Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody Humanization in Global, including the following market information:
Global Antibody Humanization Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antibody Humanization market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monoclonal Antibodies Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antibody Humanization include Accurus Biosciences, IONTAS, Lonza, Oak BioSciences, Panorama Research, PX'Therapeutics and Yurogen Biosystems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antibody Humanization companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antibody Humanization Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antibody Humanization Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monoclonal Antibodies
Bispecific Antibodies
CDR Grafted Antibodies
Global Antibody Humanization Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antibody Humanization Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
HIV
SARS
RSV
Prion
Global Antibody Humanization Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Antibody Humanization Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Antibody Humanization revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Antibody Humanization revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Accurus Biosciences
IONTAS
Lonza
Oak BioSciences
Panorama Research
PX'Therapeutics
Yurogen Biosystems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibody Humanization Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antibody Humanization Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antibody Humanization Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antibody Humanization Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antibody Humanization Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antibody Humanization Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antibody Humanization Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antibody Humanization Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Humanization Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Antibody Humanization Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Humanization Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antibody Humanization Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Humanization Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
