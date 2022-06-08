High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High-Altitude UAVs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) include Airbus, Alphabet, Facebook, Lockheed Martin, Tao Group, RosAeroSystems and Thales, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High-Altitude UAVs

High-Altitude Airships

Stratospheric Balloons

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defence

Aerospce

Others

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airbus

Alphabet

Facebook

Lockheed Martin

Tao Group

RosAeroSystems

Thales

