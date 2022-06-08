Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Conformal coating is a protective chemical coating or polymer film 25-75?m thick (50?m typical) that 'conforms' to the circuit board topology. Its purpose is to protect electronic circuits from harsh environments that may contain moisture and or chemical contaminants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conformal Coatings in Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Conformal Coatings in Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conformal Coatings in Electronics market was valued at 1031 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1563.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conformal Coatings in Electronics include Chase Corporation, Henkel, DOW Corning, Dymax Corporation, Cytec Solvay, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Hernon and Kisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conformal Coatings in Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone

Parylene

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Others

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conformal Coatings in Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conformal Coatings in Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conformal Coatings in Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Conformal Coatings in Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chase Corporation

Henkel

DOW Corning

Dymax Corporation

Cytec Solvay

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller

Hernon

Kisco

Chemtronics

Europlasma NV

ELANTAS Electrical Insulation

MG Chemicals

ACC Silicones

CSL Silicones

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Conformal Coatings in Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Conformal Coatings in Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Conformal Coatings in Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Conformal Coatings in Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Conformal Coatings in Electronics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

