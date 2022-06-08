Uncategorized

Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Solder Joint Inspection market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solder Joint Inspection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)

 

Automatic X-Ray Inspection (AXI)

 

Segment by Application

Commercial Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Company

Kurtz Ersa

Nordson

Omron

Viscom

Koh Young Technology

Marantz Electronics

Machine Vision Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solder Joint Inspection Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)
1.2.3 Automatic X-Ray Inspection (AXI)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial Electronics
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production
2.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solder Joint Inspection Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Solder

 

