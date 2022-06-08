Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Solder Joint Inspection market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solder Joint Inspection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)
Automatic X-Ray Inspection (AXI)
Segment by Application
Commercial Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Automotive
Others
By Company
Kurtz Ersa
Nordson
Omron
Viscom
Koh Young Technology
Marantz Electronics
Machine Vision Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Solder Joint Inspection Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI)
1.2.3 Automatic X-Ray Inspection (AXI)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Electronics
1.3.3 Industrial Electronics
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production
2.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Solder Joint Inspection Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Solder Joint Inspection Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Solder Joint Inspection Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Solder Joint Inspection Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Solder
