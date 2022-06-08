Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance in global, including the following market information:
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flaw Detector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance include Aicon 3d Systems Gmbh, Jenoptik AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Gesellschaft Fur Optische Messtechnik (Gom) Mbh, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd., Creaform Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Hexagon Metrology Inc. and Faro Technologies Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flaw Detector
Integrated Inspection Solution
Thickness Gages
XRF and XRD Analyzers
Otehrs
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
Automotive
Textile
Oil & Gas
Others
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aicon 3d Systems Gmbh
Jenoptik AG
Carl Zeiss AG
Gesellschaft Fur Optische Messtechnik (Gom) Mbh
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Creaform Inc.
Nikon Instruments Inc.
Hexagon Metrology Inc.
Faro Technologies Inc.
Nanometrics Inc.
Olympus Corp.
Kla-Tencor Corp.
Newport Corp.
Perceptron Inc.
Mitutoyo Corp.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nondestructive Testing Systems for Inspection and Maintenance Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
