Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Technical Grade

Electronic Grade & High-Purity

Segment by Application

Electric Power Industry

Metals Melting

Medical

Electronics

Others

By Company

Solvay

A-Gas

Linde

AGC Chemical

Advanced Specialty Gases

Honeywell

Showa Denko

Matheson

Air Products

Kanto Denka Kogyo

ChemChina

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Technical Grade

1.2.3 Electronic Grade & High-Purity

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Power Industry

1.3.3 Metals Melting

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Production

2.1 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Sulphur Hexafluoride (SF6) Sales b

