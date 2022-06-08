Poxviridae Infections Drug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poxviridae Infections Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)
Global top five Poxviridae Infections Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poxviridae Infections Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CJ-40011 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poxviridae Infections Drug include Bavarian Nordic A/S, BioFactura, Inc., CEL-SCI Corporation, Chimerix, Inc., China Biologic Products, Inc., CJ HealthCare Corp., EpiVax, Inc., N & N Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SIGA Technologies, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Poxviridae Infections Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CJ-40011
24a
BA-368
Others
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)
Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Poxviridae Infections Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Poxviridae Infections Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Poxviridae Infections Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)
Key companies Poxviridae Infections Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bavarian Nordic A/S
BioFactura, Inc.
CEL-SCI Corporation
Chimerix, Inc.
China Biologic Products, Inc.
CJ HealthCare Corp.
EpiVax, Inc.
N & N Pharmaceuticals Inc.
SIGA Technologies, Inc.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poxviridae Infections Drug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poxviridae Infections Drug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poxviridae Infections Drug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poxviridae Infections Drug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poxviridae Infections Drug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poxviridae Infections Drug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poxvirida
