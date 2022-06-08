Global Aromatic Sulfonate Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Aromatic Sulfonate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aromatic Sulfonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sodium Toluenesulfonate
Sodium Cumenesulfonate
Sodium Xylenesulfonate
Others
Segment by Application
Paints & Coating Industry
Industrial Cleaners
Personal Care
Oil Field
Others
By Company
Enaspol
Tong Fong Chemical Industry
Kao Koan Enterprise
Zu-Lon Industrial
Twiwan NJC Corporation
Kuantum Corp
Colonial Chemical
Nandadeep Chemicals
Stepan Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aromatic Sulfonate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sodium Toluenesulfonate
1.2.3 Sodium Cumenesulfonate
1.2.4 Sodium Xylenesulfonate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints & Coating Industry
1.3.3 Industrial Cleaners
1.3.4 Personal Care
1.3.5 Oil Field
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Production
2.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Aromatic Sulfonate Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Aromatic S
