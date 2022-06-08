Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon Multifilament Fish Net in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nylon Multifilament Fish Net companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Processing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon Multifilament Fish Net include Nirmala Group, Juliana Manipal Nets, A. K Fish Nets, Farid Group, Cittadini spa, ChaoHu Running Water Fishing Net & Tackle Co.,Ltd, Siam Brothers Group, DIOPAS S.A and King Chou Marine Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nylon Multifilament Fish Net manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Processing
By Technology
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sports
Fishing
Others
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon Multifilament Fish Net revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon Multifilament Fish Net revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon Multifilament Fish Net sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nylon Multifilament Fish Net sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nirmala Group
Juliana Manipal Nets
A. K Fish Nets
Farid Group
Cittadini spa
ChaoHu Running Water Fishing Net & Tackle Co.,Ltd
Siam Brothers Group
DIOPAS S.A
King Chou Marine Tech
Khon Kaen Fishing Net Factory(KKF)
Water Dragon Fishing Net Industry
Baliga Fishnets
The Fish Net Company LLC
Eshra Fishing Net
Thai Diamond Net Co., Ltd.
Siang May
NATIONAL PLASTIC ROPES FACTORY CO. LTD.
Miller Net Company, Inc.
Qingdao Maqi Machinery Corp.,Ltd.
CHAM Group of Industries
Chidambaram Fishnets Pvt Ltd
BACCORD (XIAMEN) CO.,LTD.
Shantou Yunxing Chemcial Fibre Products Factory Co.,Ltd.
HAITIAN NET & TWINE MANUFACTURERS
Henan MDF Import & Export Co.,Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon Multifilament Fish Net Companies
