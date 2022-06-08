Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stand-on Floor Scrubber in global, including the following market information:

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Stand-on Floor Scrubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stand-on Floor Scrubber market was valued at 474.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 608.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Micro/small Floor Scrubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stand-on Floor Scrubber include Tennant, Nilfisk, Karcher, Hako, Taski, Numatic, Comac-Fimap, AMANO and RPS corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stand-on Floor Scrubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Micro/small Floor Scrubber

Medium Floor Scrubber

Large Floor Scrubber

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Institution

Transportation

Others

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stand-on Floor Scrubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stand-on Floor Scrubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stand-on Floor Scrubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Stand-on Floor Scrubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tennant

Nilfisk

Karcher

Hako

Taski

Numatic

Comac-Fimap

AMANO

RPS corporation

Adiatek

Bennett

Cleanwill

Gaomei

NSS

Airuite

Gadlee

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stand-on Floor Scrubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stand-on Floor Scrubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stand-on Floor Scrubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stand-on Floor Scrubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-on Floor Scrubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stand-on Floor Scrubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand-on Floor Scrubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

