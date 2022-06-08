Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION Group AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Hanwha Corporation, John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Kuka AG and Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Services
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Logistics and Warehousing
Chemical
Retail
Semiconductor and Electronics
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Others
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc.
Jungheinrich AG
KION Group AG
Toyota Industries Corporation
Hanwha Corporation
John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation
Kuka AG
Beumer Group GmbH & Co. Kg
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
