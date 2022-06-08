Beta-Glucan Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beta-Glucan in global, including the following market information:

Global Beta-Glucan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beta-Glucan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Beta-Glucan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beta-Glucan market was valued at 584 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 894.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beta-Glucan include Tate & Lyle, DSM, Associated British Foods, Biothera, Tianxiangyuan, Biotec BetaGlucans, Cargill, Kerry Group and International Flavors?Fragrances and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Beta-Glucan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beta-Glucan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Source

By Category

Global Beta-Glucan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Food Industries

Cosmetic

Others

Global Beta-Glucan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beta-Glucan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beta-Glucan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beta-Glucan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Beta-Glucan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tate & Lyle

DSM

Associated British Foods

Biothera

Tianxiangyuan

Biotec BetaGlucans

Cargill

Kerry Group

International Flavors?Fragrances

MilliporeSigma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Beta-Glucan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Beta-Glucan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Beta-Glucan Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Beta-Glucan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Beta-Glucan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Beta-Glucan Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Beta-Glucan Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Beta-Glucan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Beta-Glucan Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Beta-Glucan Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Beta-Glucan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beta-Glucan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Beta-Glucan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beta-Glucan Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beta-Glucan Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beta-Glucan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Beta-Glucan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

By Source

By Category

4.2 By Type – Global Beta-Glucan Revenue & Foreca

