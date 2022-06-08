Beta-Glucan Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beta-Glucan in global, including the following market information:
Global Beta-Glucan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beta-Glucan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Beta-Glucan companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beta-Glucan market was valued at 584 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 894.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
By Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beta-Glucan include Tate & Lyle, DSM, Associated British Foods, Biothera, Tianxiangyuan, Biotec BetaGlucans, Cargill, Kerry Group and International Flavors?Fragrances and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Beta-Glucan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beta-Glucan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
By Source
By Category
Global Beta-Glucan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Food Industries
Cosmetic
Others
Global Beta-Glucan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Beta-Glucan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beta-Glucan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beta-Glucan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beta-Glucan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Beta-Glucan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tate & Lyle
DSM
Associated British Foods
Biothera
Tianxiangyuan
Biotec BetaGlucans
Cargill
Kerry Group
International Flavors?Fragrances
MilliporeSigma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Beta-Glucan Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Beta-Glucan Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Beta-Glucan Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Beta-Glucan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Beta-Glucan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Beta-Glucan Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Beta-Glucan Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Beta-Glucan Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Beta-Glucan Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Beta-Glucan Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Beta-Glucan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Beta-Glucan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Beta-Glucan Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beta-Glucan Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Beta-Glucan Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Beta-Glucan Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Beta-Glucan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.2 By Type – Global Beta-Glucan Revenue & Foreca
