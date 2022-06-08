Two-Axis Gyroscope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Two-Axis Gyroscope in global, including the following market information:

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Two-Axis Gyroscope companies in 2021 (%)

The global Two-Axis Gyroscope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MEMS Gyroscope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Two-Axis Gyroscope include Analog Devices Inc (US), Colibrys Ltd. (Switzerland), Fizoptika Corp. (Russia), Honeywell International Inc (US), InnaLabs (Ireland), InvenSense, Inc (US), Kionix, Inc (US), KVH Industries, Inc (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH (Germany), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Two-Axis Gyroscope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MEMS Gyroscope

Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)

Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG)

Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG)

Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope (DTG)

Others

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense

Aerospace

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Industrial

Medical

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Two-Axis Gyroscope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Two-Axis Gyroscope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Two-Axis Gyroscope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Two-Axis Gyroscope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Analog Devices Inc (US)

Colibrys Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fizoptika Corp. (Russia)

Honeywell International Inc (US)

InnaLabs (Ireland), InvenSense, Inc (US)

Kionix, Inc (US)

KVH Industries, Inc (US)

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Sensonsor AS (Norway)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Systron Donner Inertial (US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Two-Axis Gyroscope Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Two-Axis Gyroscope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Two-Axis Gyroscope Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two-Axis Gyroscope Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Two-Axis Gyroscope Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two-Axis Gyroscope Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Two-Axis Gyroscope Market Siz

