Nuclear Reactor Construction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nuclear Reactor Construction in global, including the following market information:
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Nuclear Reactor Construction companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nuclear Reactor Construction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Boiling Water Reactors (BWR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nuclear Reactor Construction include Areva S.A., Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, China National Nuclear Corporation, State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, Westinghouse Electric Company LLC., KEPCO and China Nuclear E&C Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nuclear Reactor Construction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Boiling Water Reactors (BWR)
Pressurized Water Reactors (PWR)
Others
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Agriculture
Industrial Uses
Medicine & Scientific Research
Others
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nuclear Reactor Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nuclear Reactor Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nuclear Reactor Construction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Nuclear Reactor Construction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Areva S.A.
Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Larsen & Toubro Limited
China National Nuclear Corporation
State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom
Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.
KEPCO
China Nuclear E&C Group
United Heavy Machinery Plants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nuclear Reactor Construction Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nuclear Reactor Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nuclear Reactor Construction Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nuclear Reactor Construction Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nuclear Reactor Construction Companies
