Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural gas storage technologies play vital role in maintaining the reliable supply needed to cater the demands of consumers. Natural gas is most commonly stored as an inventory underground under high pressure or in liquid or gaseous form in above?ground tanks. Natural gas reservoirs are required to compensate for seasonal fluctuations in consumption. For that reason, natural gas is compressed into the underground reservoirs in the summer and withdrawn again in the winter when the demand increases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Gas Storage Technologies in Global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Gas Storage Technologies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquefied Natural Gas Storage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Gas Storage Technologies include Ecorp International, NAFTA, Gazprom, Japan Petroleum Exploration, L1 Energy, Tokyo Gas and Engie Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Gas Storage Technologies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquefied Natural Gas Storage
Compressed Natural Gas Storage
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Above Ground Storage
Underground Storage
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Gas Storage Technologies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Gas Storage Technologies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ecorp International
NAFTA
Gazprom
Japan Petroleum Exploration
L1 Energy
Tokyo Gas
Engie Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Gas Storage Technologies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Gas Storage Technologies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Gas Storage Technologies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Natural Gas Storage Technologies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Gas Storage Technologies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Gas Storage Technologies Companies
