Hybrid Cloud Storage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Challenges such as keeping a secure backup and lack of storage space on either a cloud or on-premise was eliminated with the introduction of hybrid cloud storage as hybrid cloud storage, in integration, uses both on-premises and cloud storage services.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Cloud Storage in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hybrid Cloud Storage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Cloud Storage include IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, VMware, Micro Focus, Google, Dell, Inception Parent and Panzura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hybrid Cloud Storage companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hybrid Cloud Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hybrid Cloud Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Microsoft
NetApp
VMware
Micro Focus
Dell
Inception Parent
Panzura
Spectra Logic
Cloudian
Quantum
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hybrid Cloud Storage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid Cloud Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hybrid Cloud Storage Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Cloud Storage Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hybrid Cloud Storage Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Cloud Storage Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Mixed (Hybrid) Cloud Storage Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Mixed (Hybrid) Cloud Storage Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global and United States Hybrid Cloud Storage Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Mixed (Hybrid) Cloud Storage Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027