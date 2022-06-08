2022-2027 Global and Regional Geogrids Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Geogrids market was valued at 2.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A geogrid is geosynthetic material used to reinforce soils and similar materials. It is a two-dimensional grid or a certain degree of three-dimensional grid which is molded by the polypropylene, PVC and other thermoplastic polymer.Geogrids industry concentration is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, America, Italy, Taiwan and China manufacturers. In China, the manufactures focus in Shandong province. Feicheng Lianyi and Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material are two big manufacturers. Also there are many small companies distributed in southeast, southwest and central regions of China. All of the manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world`s leading technology too. Currently, America geogrids patent amounts are largest. While due to the industrial upgrading and technology transfer, number of patent applications in America tends to decrease. South Korea is the second largest country about the patent amounts of geogrids.

By Market Verdors:

Feicheng Lianyi

Shandong New Slightly Geotechnical Material

Taian Modern Plastic

Maccaferri

Tensar

Shandong Hongxiang New Materials

Taian Road Engineering Materials

Nanchang Teamgo New Materials

Jiangsu Jiuding

NAUE Secugrid

GEO Fabrics

TechFab India

Tencate

GSE

Nanyang Jieda

Shandong Lewu

Huesker

Shandong Tonggao Engineering Materials

Hengshui Baoli Engineering Rubber

Yongxin Huali

Taian Ruiheng Building Material

Polyfabrics

Strata Geosystem

Nilex

Taian Hengda

Atarfil

By Types:

Plastic Geogrid

Steel Plastic Composite Geogrid

Fiberglass Geogrid

Polyester Geogrid

By Applications:

Mining

Railways & Highways

Parking Lot or Marina

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

