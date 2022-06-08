Cloud-seeding System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloud-seeding System is a kind of whether modification procedure that attempts to enhance the amount of precipitation from the clouds to generate more rain. It involves increasing the efficiency of rain bearing clouds by spraying chemicals such as dry ice. Cloud-seeding System can also be used to evaporate fog and clouds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud-seeding System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud-seeding System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloud-seeding System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Static Cloud Seeding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cloud-seeding System include Ice Crystal Engineering, Agni Aviation, IPTN North America and Snowy Hydro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cloud-seeding System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud-seeding System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-seeding System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Static Cloud Seeding
Dynamic Cloud Seeding
Hygroscopic Cloud Seeding
Global Cloud-seeding System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Cloud-seeding System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Weather Industry
Others
Global Cloud-seeding System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud-seeding System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cloud-seeding System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cloud-seeding System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ice Crystal Engineering
Agni Aviation
IPTN North America
Snowy Hydro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloud-seeding System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloud-seeding System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloud-seeding System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloud-seeding System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloud-seeding System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloud-seeding System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloud-seeding System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloud-seeding System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloud-seeding System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Cloud-seeding System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-seeding System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloud-seeding System Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud-seeding System Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
