Virtual Reality Content Production Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Reality Content Production in Global, including the following market information:

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Virtual Reality Content Production market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Panoramic Video Shooting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Virtual Reality Content Production include GoPro, Ricoh, Facebook, Lytro, Nvidia, Videostitch, Matterport, Faro and Google, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Reality Content Production companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Panoramic Video Shooting

Virtual Reality Image Stitching

3D Scanning

Panoramic Sound collection

Virtual Characters

Virtual Reality Operating System

WebXR

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

AR

VR

Other

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Virtual Reality Content Production revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Virtual Reality Content Production revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GoPro

Ricoh

Facebook

Lytro

Nvidia

Videostitch

Matterport

Faro

Google

Amazon

Microsoft

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Virtual Reality Content Production Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Virtual Reality Content Production Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Virtual Reality Content Production Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Reality Content Production Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Virtual Reality Content Production Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Reality Content Production Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Reality Content Productio

