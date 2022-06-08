Virtual Reality Content Production Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Reality Content Production in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Reality Content Production market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Panoramic Video Shooting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Reality Content Production include GoPro, Ricoh, Facebook, Lytro, Nvidia, Videostitch, Matterport, Faro and Google, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual Reality Content Production companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Panoramic Video Shooting
Virtual Reality Image Stitching
3D Scanning
Panoramic Sound collection
Virtual Characters
Virtual Reality Operating System
WebXR
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
AR
VR
Other
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Reality Content Production revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Reality Content Production revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GoPro
Ricoh
Lytro
Nvidia
Videostitch
Matterport
Faro
Amazon
Microsoft
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Reality Content Production Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Reality Content Production Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Reality Content Production Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Reality Content Production Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Reality Content Production Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Reality Content Production Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Reality Content Production Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Reality Content Productio
