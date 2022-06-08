Senior In-Home Care Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The senior in-home care services industry is benefiting from a growing number of aging baby boomers. People now-a days have longer life expectancy due to the advancements in medicine and technology, and thus increasing number of seniors are looking to age in their homes and maintain independence for as long as possible. Senior in-home care service providers deliver customized solutions according to patient?s budget and needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Senior In-Home Care Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Senior In-Home Care Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wellness and Medical Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Senior In-Home Care Service include Sunny Days In-Home Care, Right at Home, Comfort Keepers, Home Instead, Home Helpers Home Care Services, SYNERGY HomeCare, Home Care Assistance, Epoch Elder Care and St Luke’s ElderCare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Senior In-Home Care Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wellness and Medical Services
Companionship Care and Homemaking Services
Hospice Care and Rehabilitation Services
Others
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Male
Female
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Senior In-Home Care Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Senior In-Home Care Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Senior In-Home Care Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunny Days In-Home Care
Right at Home
Comfort Keepers
Home Instead
Home Helpers Home Care Services
SYNERGY HomeCare
Home Care Assistance
Epoch Elder Care
St Luke’s ElderCare
Samvedna Senior Care
ApnaCare
Nichiigakkan
Golden Years Hospital
Atria Senior Living Group
Extendicare
Gentiva Health Services
