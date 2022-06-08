2022-2027 Global and Regional Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) market was valued at 4611.21 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.

By Market Verdors:

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

Sibur

JSR

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

By Types:

Regular IIR

Halogenated IIR

By Applications:

Tires

Medical Stoppers

Protective Clothing

Sporting Equipment

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Revenue and Market Share by Ty

