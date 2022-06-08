Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7117983/global-digital-transformationthe-oil-gas-forecast-2022-2028-67
The global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas include Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Fanuc Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Artificial Intelligence
Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)
Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)
Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schneider Electric SE
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
ABB Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Siemens AG
Omron Corporation
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
WFS Technologies Ltd
Magseis Fairfield ASA
Rohrback Cosasco Systems, Inc
IBM Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Players in Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Digital Transformation Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital Transformation in Logistics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028