Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas in Global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7117983/global-digital-transformationthe-oil-gas-forecast-2022-2028-67

The global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas include Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Fanuc Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Big Data/Analytics and Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence

Industrial Control Systems (PLC, SCADA, HMI, DCS etc.)

Extended Reality (AR, VR and MR)

Field Devices (Sensors, Motors, VFD etc.)

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

WFS Technologies Ltd

Magseis Fairfield ASA

Rohrback Cosasco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-digital-transformationthe-oil-gas-forecast-2022-2028-67-7117983

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Transformation in the Oil and Gas Players in Global

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-digital-transformationthe-oil-gas-forecast-2022-2028-67-7117983

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Digital Transformation Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Digital Workplace Transformation Service Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Digital Transformation in Logistics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

