Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic in global, including the following market information:

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Portability Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic include AlterG, Bionik Laboratories, Ekso Bionics, Accuray Incorporated, DIH Technologies Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Fanuc, Focal Meditech and Instead Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Portability

By Product Type

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surgery

Cognitive

Motor Skill Therapy

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AlterG

Bionik Laboratories

Ekso Bionics

Accuray Incorporated

DIH Technologies Corporation

Intuitive Surgical

Fanuc

Focal Meditech

Instead Technology

Mazor Robotics

Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG

Vincent Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Assistive and Rehabilitation Robotic Players in Globa

