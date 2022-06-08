Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Marketing and advertising agency may need software for project management, resource allocation, CRM for advertising agencies, accounting, and billing software, digital marketing software, and more.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marketing and Advertising Agency Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marketing and Advertising Agency Software include Monday, FreshBooks, AdPlugg, Wrike, ProActive, Pixel Paddock, Celtra, Kitovu and AdScale, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Marketing and Advertising Agency Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Marketing and Advertising Agency Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Marketing and Advertising Agency Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Monday
FreshBooks
AdPlugg
Wrike
ProActive
Pixel Paddock
Celtra
Kitovu
AdScale
Shortlist
Forecast
Scoro
NetSuite
Favro
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marketing and Advertising Agency Software Players in Global
