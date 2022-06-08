Air Freight Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Freight in Global, including the following market information:

Global Air Freight Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Freight market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Forwarding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Freight include FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., The Emirates Group, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, Cargolux Airlines International SA, China Airlines Ltd, Japan Airlines Co. Ltd, Qatar Airways Company QCSC and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Freight companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Freight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Freight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Forwarding

Mail

Other

Global Air Freight Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Air Freight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Domestic

International

Global Air Freight Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Air Freight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Freight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Freight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FedEx (Federal Express) Corporation

United Parcel Service Inc.

The Emirates Group

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

Cargolux Airlines International SA

China Airlines Ltd

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd

Qatar Airways Company QCSC

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd (ANA)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Magma Aviation Limited

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Airlines

American Airlines

Delta Airlines

Gol Airlines

Azul Airlines

LATAM Airlines

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Air Freight Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Air Freight Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Air Freight Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Air Freight Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Air Freight Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Air Freight Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Air Freight Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Air Freight Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Air Freight Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Air Freight Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Freight Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Air Freight Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Air Freight Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Air Freight Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Forwarding

4.1.3 Mail

4.1.4 Other



