Digital Watermark Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A?digital watermark?is a kind of marker covertly embedded in a noise-tolerant?signal?such as audio, video or image data. It is typically used to identify ownership of the copyright of such signal.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Watermark Technology in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Watermark Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Visible Digital Watermark Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Watermark Technology include Digimarc, IMATAG, Beijing Novel-SuperTV Technology Co., Ltd., China Television Information Technology(Beijing) Co., Ltd., Digi Anti-Fake (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., PanPass Information Technology Co., Ltd., Chengdu Daqing Technology Co., Ltd., Xunyao Chengdu Technology Co., Ltd. and Aigo Image Computing&Intelligent Technology(Beijing) Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Digital Watermark Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Visible Digital Watermark
Invisible Digital Watermark
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Packaging Industry
Broadcasting and Television Industry
Others
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Watermark Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Watermark Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Digimarc
IMATAG
Beijing Novel-SuperTV Technology Co., Ltd.
China Television Information Technology(Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Digi Anti-Fake (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.
PanPass Information Technology Co., Ltd.
Chengdu Daqing Technology Co., Ltd.
Xunyao Chengdu Technology Co., Ltd.
Aigo Image Computing&Intelligent Technology(Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Shijinzhi Electronics Technology Development Co., Ltd.
Hanbang Gaoke
Verimatrix
PaperCut
ContentArmor
Irdeto
MarkAny
Media Science International
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Watermark Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Watermark Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Watermark Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Watermark Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Watermark Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Watermark Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Watermark Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Watermark Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Watermark Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Watermark Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Wate
