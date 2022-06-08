Folding Wheelchairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Wheelchairs in global, including the following market information:
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Folding Wheelchairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Folding Wheelchairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tilting Wheelchairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Folding Wheelchairs include Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corp, Hoveround Corp, UK Wheelchairs, Karma Mobility, GPC Medical and Narang Medical Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Folding Wheelchairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tilting Wheelchairs
Recliner Wheelchairs
Standard Wheelchairs
Other
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Home
Other
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Folding Wheelchairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Folding Wheelchairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Folding Wheelchairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Folding Wheelchairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunrise Medical
Invacare Corp
Hoveround Corp
UK Wheelchairs
Karma Mobility
GPC Medical
Narang Medical Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Folding Wheelchairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Folding Wheelchairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Folding Wheelchairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Folding Wheelchairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Folding Wheelchairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Folding Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Folding Wheelchairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Folding Wheelchairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Folding Wheelchairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Folding Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Wheelchairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Folding Wheelchairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Folding Wheelchairs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Wheelchairs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Folding Wheel
