Drones Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drones in global, including the following market information:

Global Drones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drones companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drones market was valued at 31340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 64700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed Wing Drone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drones include Airware (US), Aerobo (US),, Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (U.K.), Sky Futures Ltd. (U.K.), SenseFly Ltd. (Switzerland), DroneDeploy Inc. (US) and Sharper Shape Inc. (US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed Wing Drone

Multirotor Drone

Single Rotor Drone

Global Drones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Media & Entertainment

Oil & Gas

Insurance

Infrastructure

Other

Global Drones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Airware (US)

Aerobo (US),

Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (U.K.)

Sky Futures Ltd. (U.K.)

SenseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)

DroneDeploy Inc. (US)

Sharper Shape Inc. (US)

