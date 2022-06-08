Global luminous Pigment Sales Market Report 2021
The global luminous Pigment market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global luminous Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Self-Luminous Coatings
Fluorescent Coatings
Phosphorescent Coatings
Segment by Application
Commercial buildings
Road Line Markings
Oil Rigs and Petrochemical facilities
Stadiums/Arenas
Hospital
Others
The luminous Pigment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the luminous Pigment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
BASF
Rosco
Teal & Mackrill
Noxton
Puff Dino
Lumilor
GBC Safety Glow
Table of content
1 luminous Pigment Market Overview
1.1 luminous Pigment Product Scope
1.2 luminous Pigment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global luminous Pigment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Self-Luminous Coatings
1.2.3 Fluorescent Coatings
1.2.4 Phosphorescent Coatings
1.3 luminous Pigment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global luminous Pigment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Commercial buildings
1.3.3 Road Line Markings
1.3.4 Oil Rigs and Petrochemical facilities
1.3.5 Stadiums/Arenas
1.3.6 Hospital
1.3.7 Others
1.4 luminous Pigment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global luminous Pigment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global luminous Pigment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global luminous Pigment Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 luminous Pigment Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global luminous Pigment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global luminous Pigment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global luminous Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global luminous Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global luminous Pigment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global luminous Pigment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-20
