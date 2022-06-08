Virtual MVPDs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Virtual MVPDs, services that provide online subscriptions to bundles of live, linear channels, have become a force in the US pay-TV marketplace
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual MVPDs in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual MVPDs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7118316/global-virtual-mvpds-forecast-2022-2028-305
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual MVPDs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sport Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual MVPDs include Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now, fuboTV and Philo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Virtual MVPDs companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual MVPDs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual MVPDs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sport
Science
Education
Others
Global Virtual MVPDs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual MVPDs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Personel
Group
Global Virtual MVPDs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual MVPDs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual MVPDs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual MVPDs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sling TV
Hulu + Live TV
YouTube TV
AT&T TV Now
fuboTV
Philo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual MVPDs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual MVPDs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual MVPDs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual MVPDs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual MVPDs Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual MVPDs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual MVPDs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual MVPDs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual MVPDs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual MVPDs Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual MVPDs Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual MVPDs Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual MVPDs Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Virtual MVPDs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sport
4.1.3 Science
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Virtual MVPDs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Virtual MVPDs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027