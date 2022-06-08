Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Overrunning Clutches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches include ABB, Eaton, Altra Industrial Motion, Nexen, Dynaspede, Oriental Motor and Bonfiglioli Riduttori, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Overrunning Clutches

Electromagnetic Clutches

Permanent Magnet Clutches

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile Equipment

Medical Equipment

Material Handling and Packaging Equipment

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Altra Industrial Motion

Nexen

Dynaspede

Oriental Motor

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2

