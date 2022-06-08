Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Galium Nitride (GaN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices include Infineon Technologies, Ampleon, RFHIC Corporation, Wolfspeed (Cree), Qorvo, WIN Semiconductor, MACOM, Ampleon Netherlands and Broadcom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Galium Nitride (GaN)

Galium Arsenide (GaAs)

Laterally Diffused Metal Oxide Semiconductor (LDMOS)

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication

Industrial

Medical

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Infineon Technologies

Ampleon

RFHIC Corporation

Wolfspeed (Cree)

Qorvo

WIN Semiconductor

MACOM

Ampleon Netherlands

Broadcom

Toshiba

Fujitsu Semiconductor

Integra Technologies

Microchip Technology

Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio-frequency Power Semiconductor Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

