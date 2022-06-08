Global Textile Dyes Market Insights and Forecast to 2027
Textile Dyes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Dyes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Disperse Dyes
Reactive Dyes
Sulfur Dyes
Vat Dyes
Acid Dyes
Other
Segment by Application
Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
Cotton Textiles
Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
Others
By Company
Archroma
Huntsman
Kiri Industries
Nippon Kayaku
Kyung-In
Colourtex
Jay Chemicals
Everlight Chemical
CHT Switzerland
Bodal Chemical
Sumitomo
Eksoy
Aarti Industries Ltd
Osaka Godo
Setas
Atul
Anand International
LonSen
Runtu
Jihua Group
Transfar
Hubei Chuyuan
Tianjin Hongfa
YaBuLai Dyestuff
Yabang
Linfen Dyeing
Dalian Dyestuffs
Zhongdan
ANOKY
Tianjin Dek Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Textile Dyes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Dyes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Disperse Dyes
1.2.3 Reactive Dyes
1.2.4 Sulfur Dyes
1.2.5 Vat Dyes
1.2.6 Acid Dyes
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Textile Dyes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers, etc.
1.3.3 Cotton Textiles
1.3.4 Wool, Silk, Polyurethane Fibers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Textile Dyes Production
2.1 Global Textile Dyes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Textile Dyes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Textile Dyes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Textile Dyes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Textile Dyes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Textile Dyes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Textile Dyes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Textile Dyes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Textile Dyes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Textile Dyes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Textile Dye
