Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Preimplantation Genetic Screening in Global, including the following market information:

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Preimplantation Genetic Screening market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Preimplantation Genetic Screening include Illumina, Inc (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), PerkinElmer, Inc (US), CooperSurgical, Inc (US) and Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Preimplantation Genetic Screening companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization (FISH)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH)

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP)

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Single Gene Disorders

X-linked Disorders

HLA Typing

Gender Identification

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Preimplantation Genetic Screening revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Preimplantation Genetic Screening revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Illumina, Inc (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc (US)

CooperSurgical, Inc (US)

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Preimplantation Genetic Screening Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Preimplantation Genetic Screening Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Preimplantation Genetic Screening Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Preimplantation Genetic Screening Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Preimplantation Genetic Screening Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Preimplantation Genetic Screening Companies



