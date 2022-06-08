2022-2027 Global and Regional Synthetic Butadiene Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Synthetic Butadiene market was valued at 1246.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Butadiene, also known as 1, 3-butadiene, is a colorless, non-corrosive gas that condenses to a liquid at minus 4.5 degrees centigrade and has a mild aromatic odor. It readily polymerizes with oxygen. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, however it is insoluble in water. It is an industrial chemical used in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. It is produced as a byproduct in the steam cracking process of ethylene and olefin production and acts as a predecessor to many processing materials and chemicals. Butadiene is used to make plastics including acrylics.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/129529/global-regional-synthetic-butadiene-market-2022-2027-511

Small amounts are found in gasoline.Butadiene is a raw material for the production of synthetic rubbers, which go into tyres for the automotive industry. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China, American and Europe. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Texas Petrochemicals and LyondellBasell, both have perfect products. Europe is the largest producer and consumption market of butadiene, it is BASF and Evonik that lead the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

Due to the wide downstream consumption of the Butadiene, it should have large production share in daily chemical products. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and development the product. The industry will form a much high concentration of global market competition in future. At present, the China, American and Europe account for above 70% of global market share in butadiene field. After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven technique. The butadiene industry concentration is not very high in China, focusing in CNPC, CNOOC and Sinopec.

However, with additional supply coming amid continued weakness in the downstream synthetic rubber market, butadiene buyers have retreated to the sidelines, some factories shut down its butadiene unit. Recently, the price increases for the lack of butadiene, some small factories restart the unit. In several years, more butadiene will be produced, and the cost will go down as the improvement of skill. The price of butadiene is effected by the economy and policy, after China G20, the price will increase in a short time. With the recovery of industry, butadiene market will be warm.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/129529/global-regional-synthetic-butadiene-market-2022-2027-511

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Synthetic Butadiene Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Synthetic Butadiene Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Synthetic Butadiene Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Synthetic Butadiene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Butadiene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synthetic Butadiene (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Butadiene Consu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/129529/global-regional-synthetic-butadiene-market-2022-2027-511

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/