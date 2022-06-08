Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Surgical Navigation Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dental Surgical Navigation Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Optical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dental Surgical Navigation Systems include Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dental Surgical Navigation Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Physician Practices & Ambulatory Settings

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dental Surgical Navigation Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dental Surgical Navigation Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dental Surgical Navigation Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dental Surgical Navigation Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Scopis GmbH (Germany)

Fiagon AG (Germany)

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Amplitude Surgical (France)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc (US)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dental Surgical Navigation Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

