Smart Shelves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Shelves in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Shelves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Shelves market was valued at 2438.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9275 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Shelves include SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, Trax Technology Solutions, Avery Dennison Corporation, Samsung Electronics, E Ink Holdings, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation and Honeywell International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Shelves companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Shelves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Shelves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Smart Shelves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Shelves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Global Smart Shelves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Shelves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Shelves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Shelves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SES-imagotag

Pricer AB

Trax Technology Solutions

Avery Dennison Corporation

Samsung Electronics

E Ink Holdings

Huawei Technologies

Intel Corporation

Honeywell International

SOLUM Europe Gmbh

Happiest Minds

PCCW Solutions

NXP Semiconductor

DIEBOLD NIXDORF

Dreamztech Solutions

Sennco Solutions

MAGO

SES-IMAGOTAG

AWM Smart Shelf

Focal Systems

